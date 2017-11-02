Tree Pickup And Planting Event Set Saturday In Goodman
Thursday, November 2, 2017
The Empire District Electric Company will be hosting a tree pickup and planting event at Goodman City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. Customers who registered for Empire's Energy-Saving Trees program, received a confirmation and selected Goodman as their delivery point, will be able to pick up their complimentary tree during the event.
