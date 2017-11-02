Pineville Aldermen Approve Additional Monies For Water Tower
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Pineville aldermen approved measures Tuesday, Oct. 24, to move forward with construction of a new water tower.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.