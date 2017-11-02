Exhibit Organizers Seek Input For Military Service Exhibit
VETERANS’ STORIES WILL BE HONORED AND PRESERVED
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Exhibit committee members are gathering information and photos of McDonald County veterans to honor and preserve their stories.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.