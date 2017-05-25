RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pat Bourke of Tyson’s Meals That Matter disaster relief operation unloaded chicken from a truck in the old Harps parking lot at Noel earlier this month. The organization served a meal to the people of Noel on the Monday after the flood.

