Three Named To All-Star Soccer Teams
Thursday, May 25, 2017
McDonald County's Bekah Hitt was recently named to the first team of the Missouri Class 3 District 12 girls' soccer All-Star team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.