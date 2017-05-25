Stewart Champions Eating Well

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Nutrition Program Associate Eden Stewart stays busy helping school children plant and harvest produce from gardens, as well as giving nutrition classes and helpful information to a variety of McDonald County neighbors who want to make healthier choices. In all of her ‘spare time,’ Stewart is earning her master’s degree in public affairs.

Eden Stewart walked into a bank one day and saw a sign that sparked her interest. That small sign, "Free Produce," placed by a bunch of green veggies, lit up her radar.