Pets And Your Health
HAVING A FURRY FRIEND MAY EXTEND HUMAN LIFE
Thursday, May 25, 2017
SPRINGFIELD-- Many studies have proven that having a soft cat or a warm dog is good for the human soul.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.