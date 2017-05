Photo submitted Jamie Haase Recipients of the Great Greyhound award based on the daily habit of ‘Sharpen the Saw’ — meaning to take care of yourself as well as others, were recently announced during an assembly. The school thanks G&L Janitorial service for sponsoring the Great Greyhound assembly this month. Honored students are: front row from left. Dawsyn Jones, Kindergarten; Isaac McGuire, Pre-K; Macie Ruhl, 1st Grade; Tucker Holcomb,3rd Grade; Keigan Price. 2nd Grade; middle row from left, Katie Sue Malin, 8th Grade; Morgan Periman, 6th Grade; Alexes Wood, 5th Grade; Hlilana Yang, 7th Grade; and, back row from left, Rocky, tje school mascot; and Mr. George, Owner of GandL Janitorial Service.