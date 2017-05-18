Woods Heads To Championships

By Rick Peck

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Print item

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County&#8217;s Shane Russo took fifth place in the triple jump at Saturday&#8217;s Missouri Class 4 District 6 Track and Field Championships to just miss qualifying for this week&#8217;s sectional meet.
Zoom

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s Shane Russo took fifth place in the triple jump at Saturday’s Missouri Class 4 District 6 Track and Field Championships to just miss qualifying for this week’s sectional meet.

Zack Woods will be the McDonald County High School track team at Saturday's Missouri Class 4 Sectional 3 Track and Field Championships at Eldon High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.