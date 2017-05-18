Planning For Summer

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Noel Elementary and Junior High School students, front row, left to right, Mi Reh, Jasury Gonzalez, Adam Jones, Sam Brewer, back row, Haliegh Lewis, Avoleen Joseph, Ioakim Frederick, Melisa Rubi and Frankie Villagran, recently shared their summer plans.

Summer -- the word brings back memories of swimming pools, riding bikes, eating watermelon and long days of playing outside. A group of Noel Elementary School and Junior High School students recently shared their summer plans.