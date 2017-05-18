Halverson Sentenced To 13 Years
Thursday, May 18, 2017
A McDonald County woman faces 13 years in the Department of Correction after being convicted of attempting to murder her husband in his sleep.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.