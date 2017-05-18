Goodman Gifted Truck From An Illinois Department

Photo courtesy of the Breese Journal Breese (Ill.) Fire Chief Bob Wuest presents the keys to the 1989 FMC rescue pumper to Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes. Breese recently replaced the 1989 rescue pumper with a 2017 KME rescue pumper, which was put into service two weeks ago. Those on hand for the presention include, left: Bud Gilmore of the Goodman Fire Protection District Board; Andy Huelsmann of the Breese Fire Protection District Board; Goodman Fireman Kent Hartman, Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes, Breese Fire Chief Bob Wuest, Breese fireman Curt Weh and fireman Ryan Weh holding his daughter Lena.