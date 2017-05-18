Goodman Gifted Truck From An Illinois Department

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Breese Journal Breese (Ill.) Fire Chief Bob Wuest presents the keys to the 1989 FMC rescue pumper to Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes. Breese recently replaced the 1989 rescue pumper with a 2017 KME rescue pumper, which was put into service two weeks ago. Those on hand for the presention include, left: Bud Gilmore of the Goodman Fire Protection District Board; Andy Huelsmann of the Breese Fire Protection District Board; Goodman Fireman Kent Hartman, Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes, Breese Fire Chief Bob Wuest, Breese fireman Curt Weh and fireman Ryan Weh holding his daughter Lena.
A tornado that ripped through Goodman in April left a devastating effect on the local fire department, but an Illinois firefighting crew has stepped up to help their new friends to the southwest.

