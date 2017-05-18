Community's Creative Quilts To Be Showcased This Weekend
Thursday, May 18, 2017
A variety of recently created quilts will be on display at the Bunker Hill Quilters community quilt show on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at the Pineville Community Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.