Community's Creative Quilts To Be Showcased This Weekend

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Bunker Hills Quilter Sam Alps, left, and President DeeDee Lewis show off Alps&#x2019; quilt that will be one of several on display at the club&#8217;s community quilt show this weekend at the Pineville Community Center. Alps created the T-shirt quilt for Epsilon Sigma Alpha. The creation will be auctioned off this summer at the ESA International Convention.
A variety of recently created quilts will be on display at the Bunker Hill Quilters community quilt show on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at the Pineville Community Center.

