Berries, Bluegrass & BBQ Festival
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Kick back and enjoy some of the best bluegrass bands in the region while snacking on some home grown strawberries, as the smell of tasty BBQ from a grill floats through the air during Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Anderson.
