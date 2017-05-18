File photo Ken Schutten of the Anderson Betterment Club introduced the Ozark Wildfire Band at the Anderson Berries, Bluegrass & BBQ Festival last year.

Kick back and enjoy some of the best bluegrass bands in the region while snacking on some home grown strawberries, as the smell of tasty BBQ from a grill floats through the air during Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Anderson.