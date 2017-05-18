Artists Of The Week
Thursday, May 18, 2017
SWC school and Ms. Smith are very proud to present the Artists of The Week! These eighth-grade students also won Best of Show at the recent Fine arts night in SWC for this "Dove Lid Collage" pictured. Seated (left to right): Fayth Olin, Jordan Heins. Standing (left to right): Sydney Killion, Luke Kitlen
