SWC school and Ms. Smith are very proud to present the Artists of The Week! These eighth-grade students also won Best of Show at the recent Fine arts night in SWC for this "Dove Lid Collage" pictured. Seated (left to right): Fayth Olin, Jordan Heins. Standing (left to right): Sydney Killion, Luke Kitlen

