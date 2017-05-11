Mustangs Win Fourth Straight
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Charlie Moore pitched a complete game eight-hitter to lead the McDonald County Mustangs to their fourth consecutive win in a 3-2 victory over Carl Junction on May 5 at Carl Junction High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.