Alumbaugh Is Teacher Of The Year

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Peter Alumbaugh, who runs the Autism Center at Anderson Elementary School, was recently named McDonald County Teacher of the Year.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Peter Alumbaugh, who runs the Autism Center at Anderson Elementary School, was recently named McDonald County Teacher of the Year.

Peter Alumbaugh was named McDonald County Teacher of the Year after his first year running the Autism Center at Anderson Elementary School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.