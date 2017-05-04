White Rock FD Serving Community

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted A White Rock Volunteer Fire Department fire truck pumps water from a portable basin that is filled by tanker trucks.
Zoom

Photo submitted A White Rock Volunteer Fire Department fire truck pumps water from a portable basin that is filled by tanker trucks.

White Rock Fire Department officials realize that every job doesn't always entail saving someone's life, or driving a big truck with flashing lights.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.