Trio Of Cadets Receive ROTC Scholarships

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Photo submitted Cailet Bowman, left, Matthew Schlessman, and Cade Mercell were conditionally selected to receive an Army ROTC scholarship commencing School Year 2017-2018.
Three ROTC Cadets -- Cailet Bowman, Matthew Schlessman, and Cade Mercell -- have been conditionally selected to receive an Army ROTC scholarship commencing School Year 2017-2018.

