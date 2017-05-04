Trio Of Cadets Receive ROTC Scholarships
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Three ROTC Cadets -- Cailet Bowman, Matthew Schlessman, and Cade Mercell -- have been conditionally selected to receive an Army ROTC scholarship commencing School Year 2017-2018.
