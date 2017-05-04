Sergeant Takes Blows To Head, Receives Staples
WEEKS CHARGED WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS
Thursday, May 4, 2017
A sergeant with the Pineville Marshall's Office received several staples in his head after being hit repeatedly with brass knuckles Monday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.