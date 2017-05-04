Couple Adopted SWC As Home
CITY HONORS THEM AS THIS YEAR’S OLD-TIMERS
Thursday, May 4, 2017
John and Eve Adams moved to Southwest City on May 5, 2005. The couple retired from a dairy business of nearly 50 years and settled into a lush, 2,000 acres plot on Missouri Highway 43.
