Couple Adopted SWC As Home

CITY HONORS THEM AS THIS YEAR’S OLD-TIMERS

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Photo submitted 2017 Old-Timer&#8217;s John and Eve Adams
Zoom

John and Eve Adams moved to Southwest City on May 5, 2005. The couple retired from a dairy business of nearly 50 years and settled into a lush, 2,000 acres plot on Missouri Highway 43.

