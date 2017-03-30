Vegetable Planting Calendar A Must For All Gardeners
Thursday, March 30, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- Both first-time gardeners and seasoned professionals can benefit from the "Vegetable Planting Calendar" guide available from University of Missouri Extension. The guide provides a complete list of planting dates and varieties that do well in southwest Missouri.
