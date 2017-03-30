Ticks Become Active As Temperatures Warm
Thursday, March 30, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- With the warmer temperatures in February, we are seeing an earlier occurrence of ticks. Throughout much of February, I've picked up a few adult lone star ticks (Amblyomma americanum). Tick species that survive winters in leaf litter, soil or other protected areas will become active and search for a host when temperatures warm. Tick abundance is influenced by habitat type, environmental conditions and availability if suitable hosts.
