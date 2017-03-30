Spring A Good Time To Focus On Heart Health
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Spring is a great time to make sure you are keeping your heart healthy. Healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, not smoking and maintaining a healthy body weight lessens your risk of a heart attack. Your blood cholesterol and blood pressure levels are two ways to see if you are at risk of heart disease, heart attack or stroke.
