Halverson Guilty Of Attempted Murder
Thursday, March 30, 2017
A 43-year-old McDonald County woman was found guilty March 17 of attempted murder in the second degree and armed criminal action following a bench trial before the Circuit Judge Calvin Holden, a circuit judge from Greene County. The one-day trial was held in Newton County after a change of venue.
