Srudents Amazed By Career Fair Presentations
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sixth graders from White Rock, Noel and Pineville descended upon Crowder College's Jane campus last week to consider their futures.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.