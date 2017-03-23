Firefighters prepare for busy season in 'down time'

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Firefighters have draft tested and hydro tested a rebuilt Squad 1 truck, which has a 300-gallon water tank and 100 feet of 1-inch booster line. The truck, when complete, will house rescue equipment and help firemen when they are on a call for a car fire, medical needs or extracation.
Goodman Area Fire Protection District firefighters have been busy training and building for the future.

