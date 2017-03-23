Do You Know What Time It Is?

Our service began with prayer for those of our church family who were unable to be here. You know when a member of your family misses a family reunion or holidays, there is a big hole in your heart. This is just how we at the Cove feel when we have empty pews due to an illness or other problems. We want you to know you are in our prayers.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.