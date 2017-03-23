Athletes Honored At MCHS Banquet

PHOTO BY RICK PECK Members of the McDonald County High School boys’ basketball team receiving awards at the Winter Sports Banquet are as follows. Front row, left to right: Sergio Dozal (Four-Year Senior Commitment), Brandon McAdams ( (Four-Year Senior Commitment and Defensive Player of the Year), Devon Aubrey ( (Four-Year Senior Commitment) and Noah Jones ( (Four-Year Senior Commitment). Back row: Saul Garcia (Most Improved), Bucky Harrell (Mustang Pride Award), Cooper Reece (Offensive Player of the Year) and Rustan Lett (Most Charges Taken).