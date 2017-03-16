Workshop for Farmers Market Vendors April 15
Thursday, March 16, 2017
WEBB CITY, Mo. -- A local foods workshop to help farmers-market vendors increase sales is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Webb City Public Library.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.