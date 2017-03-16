The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever

PHOTO SUBMITTED The old Noel School building.

It's been one and 70 years since Larry walked to and from that old stone schoolhouse. The walk home sometimes took various routes, but the walk to school and Mrs. Viles' first grade classroom was always the same. Larry said goodbye to his mother each weekday morning as he walked with brown paper lunch bag in hand to the antiquated stone building that the children living in the southwest Missouri town of Noel called school.