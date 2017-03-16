The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever
Thursday, March 16, 2017
It's been one and 70 years since Larry walked to and from that old stone schoolhouse. The walk home sometimes took various routes, but the walk to school and Mrs. Viles' first grade classroom was always the same. Larry said goodbye to his mother each weekday morning as he walked with brown paper lunch bag in hand to the antiquated stone building that the children living in the southwest Missouri town of Noel called school.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.