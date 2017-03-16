Protecting Pollinators in Your Yard

Bee on flower Most people who are active in caring for their lawns and landscaped plants are aware of (and concerned about) the decline of insect pollinators, such as certain types of bees and butterflies, that has occurred over the past couple of decades. Regarding the economic importance of pollinators, a recent government report stated that "honey bees enable the production of at least 90 commercially grown crops in North America ... [and that] native wild pollinators, such as bumble bees and alfalfa leafcutter bees, also contribute substantially to the domestic economy."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.