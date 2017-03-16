Genetics Key As Cattle Numbers Increase
LEARN MORE AT MARCH 27 EVENT, SALE IN SPRINGFIELD
Thursday, March 16, 2017
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. -- The nation's beef cow inventory indicates the cow herd is still growing. Indications are this expansion could extend into the end of this decade according to Eldon Cole, livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.