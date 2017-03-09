Mustangs End Run In Tourament

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Boston Dowd looks to get of a shot off while being defended by Aurora’s Zach Shoemaker during the Hound Dogs’ 58-26 win the semifinals of the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament at MCHS.

The Aurora Houn Dogs ended the McDonald County Mustangs run in the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament with a 58-26 win in the tournament semifinals on March 2 at McDonald County High School.