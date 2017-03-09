MCHS Powerlifters Place At Meet

PHOTO BY RICK PECK Four members of the McDonald County High School powerlifting team placed at the Belton Performance Meet held Saturday at Belton High School. From left to right: Nolan Baisch, Elliott Wolfe, Isrrael De Santiago and Marshall Foreman.

Four powerlifters from McDonald County High School were among the more than 300 athletes competing at the Belton Performance Meet on Saturday at Belton High School.