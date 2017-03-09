Historical Society Presents Maj. Bell

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY LYNN TATUM The McDonald County Historical Society will present “Stories of Military Service” featuring speaker Major Kimberly Bell at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Pineville Community Center.

The McDonald County Historical Society will present "Stories of Military Service" with speaker Maj. Kimberly Bell at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Pineville Community Center. Maj. Bell is presently McDonald County Clerk.