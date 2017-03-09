Area Students Chosen To Attend Singing Clinic
Thursday, March 9, 2017
On Feb. 25, members of several area elementary schools met in Carthage, Mo., for an all-day singing clinic with director Joshua Chism and a concert that evening. Students were selected by their respective directors for their excellence in music and citizenship.
