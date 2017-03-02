The Alabaster Box Contained All She Had To Offer

This day was truly blessed by the presence of several who have been ill. You know we are creatures of habit and tend to sit in the same pew every service. Because of this practice, it is very easy for Pastor and all of our members to see those empty seats. Just know that you are leaving a hole in our hedge of family when you are unable to be with us. Thank God for his healing touch.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.