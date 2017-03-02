Mustangs Net District Tourney Win On Monday

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Brandon McAdams gets past Cassville’s Jarrod Wallace to score the go-ahead basket during the Mustangs’ 47-43 win on Tuesday night in the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament at MCHS.

Brandon McAdams scored only two points in the game, but the senior's basket with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter were probably the most important points of his high school career.