March 6 Workshop Focusing On Trail Link To NWA
RESIDENTS CAN LEARN ABOUT, GIVE INPUT ON PROPOSED TRAIL PLAN
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Residents will have the opportunity to give input on a new trail collaboration that eventually will link the Pineville area to Northwest Arkansas' Razorback Greenway.
