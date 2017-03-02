Lady Mustangs Fall After Late Rally
BASKETBALL SEASON ENDS WITH 3 QUARTER OF GOOD BASKETBALL
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Aurora scored 12 consecutive points midway through the first quarter then held on for their playoff life over the final three periods to survive an upset bid by the McDonald County Lady Mustangs in a 49-44 win Monday night in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament at McDonald County High School.
