Lady Mustangs Fall After Late Rally

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Samantha Frazier drives through a trio of Aurora defenders for two of her 10 points in the Lady Mustangs’ 49-44 loss on Monday night in the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament at MCHS.

Aurora scored 12 consecutive points midway through the first quarter then held on for their playoff life over the final three periods to survive an upset bid by the McDonald County Lady Mustangs in a 49-44 win Monday night in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament at McDonald County High School.