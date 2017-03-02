I'll Work for Cliff

As Larry sat in his office mulling over stacks and stacks of paperwork, his attention was directed toward the office doorway when he heard the sound of movement coming from just beyond the other side of his large, wooden desk. As his eyes strayed away from the mound of papers which covered the desktop and toward the doorway, the image of a man came into focus.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.