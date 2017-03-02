Health Department Renews WIC Services

The McDonald County Health Department announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2017 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, the McDonald County Health Department will be able to serve 877 persons eligible for WIC every month.

