Watering Lawns Keeps Them Attractive
Thursday, June 29, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- As much as 80 percent of the water used around the home during the summer is for outside uses ,according to Kelly McGowan, horticulture educator, University of Missouri Extension.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.