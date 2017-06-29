Noel Event July 1
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Noel is scheduled to light the sky with brilliant firworks as soon as the sky darkens on Saturday, July 1. All are welcome to attend, enjoy the pyrotechnics show and participate in a celebration of independence and tradition.
