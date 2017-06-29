Noel Celebrates Independence Day

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anahi Rodriguez, Abraham Rodriguez, Josefina Sebastian and Adrian Rodriguez wait for the 2016 fireworks to start at the Noel Independence Day celebration.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anahi Rodriguez, Abraham Rodriguez, Josefina Sebastian and Adrian Rodriguez wait for the 2016 fireworks to start at the Noel Independence Day celebration.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks light up the sky at the Noel Independence Day celebration in 2016.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.