Fireworks Store Sales Skyrocket
NEIGHBORS, FAMILIES ENJOY CHOOSING FIREWORKS
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Working at a fireworks store is quite a bit of fun because children and "older children" enjoy coming in the store to choose their fireworks for the Fourth of July, said Manager Lenore Diem of Hale Fireworks.
