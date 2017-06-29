Fireworks Store Sales Skyrocket

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Brandon Howell shows off some of the fireworks available at Hale’s Fireworks, located near the Missouri/Arkansas stateline. Fireworks sales have spiked in the past few days, said manager Lenore Diem.

Working at a fireworks store is quite a bit of fun because children and "older children" enjoy coming in the store to choose their fireworks for the Fourth of July, said Manager Lenore Diem of Hale Fireworks.