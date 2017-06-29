Backsliding Christians, Causes And Cures

By Submitted Kitty Collingsworth Mill Creek Baptist Church

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Print item

Wayne Johnson opened our service with prayers as we gathered to worship in God's house Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.