Afloat In A Sea Of Hate
Thursday, June 29, 2017
It has been six months since Donald Trump was sworn in as President and the Left just still can't accept that fact. I guess they think that if they deny it enough then magically someone will wave a wand and Hillary will become President. As I said in a previous column -- get over it.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.