What Does God Want From Us?

Shelley Hall was celebrating a birthday and Wayne Johnson greeted the congregation as we gathered to worship Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Doug Cory, Ruth Briggs, Molly, Debbie, John, the Eileen Cantrell family and Wayne. We celebrated Father's Day by thanking God for our fathers and presented them with gifts.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.